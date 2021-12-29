Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.27. 136,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,431. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of C$868.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.03.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AD.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.