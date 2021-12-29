Newton (NEW) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.22 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $469,075.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newton has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,633.52 or 0.07787355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,655.89 or 0.99992860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00073115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00051264 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

