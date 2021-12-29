Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Reaches $373.70 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $373.70 million and approximately $20.75 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00041831 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

