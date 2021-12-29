Qtum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $150.47 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $8.66 or 0.00018554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $856.61 million and approximately $150.47 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 98,946,243 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

