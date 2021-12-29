Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Buys $258,960.00 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $258,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,959 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $279,802.65.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 21,570 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $288,175.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 21,010 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $280,273.40.

On Friday, December 17th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $264,528.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 22,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $301,952.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $261,495.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,943 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $263,447.03.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 23,050 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 8,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $116,583.26.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 205,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,552. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.

A number of research firms have commented on RWAY. UBS Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.