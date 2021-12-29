Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,127.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $1,413,365.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $1,779,453.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total transaction of $1,845,381.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total transaction of $1,712,855.00.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,682. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.66 and a 12-month high of $451.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.02.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.