Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE: CP):

12/21/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore Inc..

12/21/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

12/20/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$98.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$97.00 to C$98.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$98.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was given a new C$115.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$79.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They now have a C$111.00 price target on the stock.

CP stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$92.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,362. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.43. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of C$82.12 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The firm has a market cap of C$85.73 billion and a PE ratio of 19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 4.2300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.