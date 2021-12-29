Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE: CP):
- 12/21/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore Inc..
- 12/20/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$98.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$97.00 to C$98.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$98.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was given a new C$115.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/3/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/29/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$79.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They now have a C$111.00 price target on the stock.
CP stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$92.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,362. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.43. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of C$82.12 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The firm has a market cap of C$85.73 billion and a PE ratio of 19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 4.2300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
