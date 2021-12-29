Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.67. 188,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,397,531. The firm has a market cap of $221.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

