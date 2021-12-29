Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.20. The company had a trading volume of 301,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,958,619. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.81. The stock has a market cap of $957.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,963 shares of company stock worth $341,966,906 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

