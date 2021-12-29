Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 65,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $4,429,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $190.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $224.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

