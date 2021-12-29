Zeusshield (ZSC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $662.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $234,012.34 and approximately $662.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00042221 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

