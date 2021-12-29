Refinable Trading 10% Lower This Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $654,100.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00057068 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,631.17 or 0.07791071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,658.44 or 1.00110864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00073138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00051360 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

