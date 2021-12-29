TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 2,280 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.58. 27,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,906,361. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $140.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,047 shares of company stock worth $7,032,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

