Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Increased to $18.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.88.

Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.56. 1,838,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16 and a beta of 1.87. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,596,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Extreme Networks by 27,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Extreme Networks by 211.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 414.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

