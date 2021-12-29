Morgan Stanley Cuts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $47.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.61. 1,583,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,612. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Foot Locker by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,198 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 149.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

