Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $1,650.00 at Roth Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target decreased by Roth Capital from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Shopify from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,643.96.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP traded up $16.46 on Tuesday, reaching $1,392.08. The stock had a trading volume of 640,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,486.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,479.15. Shopify has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.