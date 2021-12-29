Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (BSO.UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 17th

Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
BSO.UN stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.27. 49,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,484. Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$6.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.17.
About Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd
