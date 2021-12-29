Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (BSO.UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 17th

Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BSO.UN stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.27. 49,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,484. Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$6.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.17.

About Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd

Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc The fund is managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.

