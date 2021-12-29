Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Roth Capital

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boqii from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE BQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 344,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 2.16. Boqii has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Boqii had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 219.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boqii will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Boqii by 17.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,516,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Boqii by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 665,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Boqii in the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boqii by 9,907.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Boqii in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

