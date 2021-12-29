Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $306.82

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $306.82 and last traded at $306.82, with a volume of 330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

