Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.37

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

HAYPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

