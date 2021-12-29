Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.32 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $131.49 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00219695 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003316 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00031164 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.29 or 0.00506573 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00080370 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.