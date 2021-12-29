Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celularity Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including unmodified NK cells, genetically-modified NK cells, T cells engineered with a CAR and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells targeting indications across cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. Celularity Inc., formerly known as GX Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Celularity alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CELU. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

NASDAQ:CELU traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,634. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Celularity has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celularity (CELU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.