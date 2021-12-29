C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

CCCC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

CCCC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.94. 243,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,069. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. Analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $33,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $768,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $901,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 184,303 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,398,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

