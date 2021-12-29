Reviewing Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE) and Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) and Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Skye Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neoleukin Therapeutics $25.00 million 8.86 -$33.28 million ($1.06) -4.92 Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -$6.56 million N/A N/A

Skye Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Neoleukin Therapeutics and Skye Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neoleukin Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Skye Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 289.53%. Given Neoleukin Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neoleukin Therapeutics is more favorable than Skye Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Skye Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -33.62% -30.08% Skye Bioscience N/A -223.14% -119.02%

Volatility and Risk

Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skye Bioscience has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neoleukin Therapeutics beats Skye Bioscience on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. It focuses on the treatment of a spectrum of diseases, as well as utilizing bioengineering in the drug design. The company was founded on March 16, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

