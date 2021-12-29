Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) to post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Costamare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.03. Costamare reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 263%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Costamare will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Costamare.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of CMRE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. 398,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,805. Costamare has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Costamare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Costamare by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Costamare by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Costamare by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

