Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €200.00 ($227.27) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a €233.00 ($264.77) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €212.25 ($241.19).

RI stock traded up €0.40 ($0.45) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €211.00 ($239.77). The stock had a trading volume of 235,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €206.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €192.63. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

