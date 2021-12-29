Rapids (RPD) Hits Market Cap of $333,840.13

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 79.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapids has a total market cap of $333,840.13 and $865.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rapids has traded up 101.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids Coin Profile

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

Buying and Selling Rapids

