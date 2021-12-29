ORAO Network Market Capitalization Reaches $409,073.10 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, ORAO Network has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $409,073.10 and $7,986.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00057175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,631.03 or 0.07784421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,698.25 or 1.00114625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00073116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00051422 BTC.

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

