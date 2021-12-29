Abbrea Capital LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $85.65. 16,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,851,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

