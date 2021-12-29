BitWhite (BTW) Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitWhite has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $118,922.47 and $128,105.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

