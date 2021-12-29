$223.01 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to announce sales of $223.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.62 million. Cognex posted sales of $223.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,102,000 after acquiring an additional 343,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,312,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,172,000 after acquiring an additional 288,907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,305,000 after purchasing an additional 143,491 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.68. 399,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.21. Cognex has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

