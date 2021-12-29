Brokerages Expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to announce sales of $253.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.00 million and the lowest is $252.30 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $245.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $917.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $916.50 million to $919.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 62,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.53 million, a P/E ratio of -221.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Standard General L.P. boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 9.5% during the third quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 5.3% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 886,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 90.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 377,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 50,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

