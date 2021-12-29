Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £180 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) received a £180 ($241.97) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($235.25) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £175 ($235.25) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £150 ($201.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($229.74) to £171.90 ($231.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £179.87 ($241.79) to £171.35 ($230.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £164.63 ($221.31).

Shares of FLTR stock traded down GBX 65 ($0.87) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching £113.40 ($152.44). 402,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,618. The business has a fifty day moving average price of £118.16 and a 200-day moving average price of £131.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -272.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,912 ($133.24) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($264.56).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

