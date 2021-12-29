Nord/LB Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €6.50 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €6.50 ($7.39) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.50 ($7.38).

CBK traded up €0.10 ($0.11) on Wednesday, reaching €6.83 ($7.76). 3,776,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is €6.55 and its 200-day moving average is €5.98. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a twelve month high of €7.19 ($8.17).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

