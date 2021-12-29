Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €82.00 ($93.18) target price from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price on Daimler in a research note on Monday, December 6th. HSBC set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($114.77) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.25 ($104.83).

Shares of Daimler stock traded down €0.29 ($0.33) on Wednesday, hitting €69.60 ($79.09). 1,494,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €82.12 and its 200 day moving average is €77.19. Daimler has a 52-week low of €54.82 ($62.30) and a 52-week high of €91.63 ($104.13).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

