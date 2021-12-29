Needham & Company LLC Cuts Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $9.50

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLBT. Cowen started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,888. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,353,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.