Cryder Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 11.8% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $237,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total transaction of $26,485,299.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,029,963 shares of company stock valued at $341,966,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $343.69. The company had a trading volume of 258,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,958,619. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.