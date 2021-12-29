Roth Capital Cuts CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target to $18.00

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Shares of PRTS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 559,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,093. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.77 million, a P/E ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $141.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.77 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 23.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.