Morgan Stanley Lowers Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $57.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RVLV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

NYSE RVLV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.33. 566,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,704. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.54.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $266,720.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 790,446 shares of company stock valued at $59,074,460. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after buying an additional 398,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,480,000 after purchasing an additional 89,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,365,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,113,000 after buying an additional 66,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.