F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $303.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $303.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.78.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.78. 261,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,440. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.21. F5 Networks has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $246,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,694 shares of company stock worth $9,006,440 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $166,401,000 after purchasing an additional 382,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 8,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 255,016 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after buying an additional 177,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.