Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at Argus

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Argus from $162.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $155.37. 890,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,576. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,195.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.06. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $156.01.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

