Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.16 Million

Analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce sales of $224.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.72 million to $225.60 million. Albany International reported sales of $226.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $912.05 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $998.08 million, with estimates ranging from $987.94 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIN. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of AIN stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.14. 96,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. Albany International has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $93.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

