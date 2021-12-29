Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report sales of $162.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.52 million and the highest is $168.37 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $154.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $692.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.32 million to $698.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $682.16 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $689.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MYGN traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 290,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,366. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.95.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,725,000 after buying an additional 878,159 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

