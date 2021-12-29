Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report sales of $94.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.84 million to $157.01 million. Omeros posted sales of $10.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 788.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $174.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.73 million to $236.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $105.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

OMER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omeros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

OMER traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. 782,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,431. Omeros has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a market cap of $422.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Omeros during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omeros by 755.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Omeros by 982.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

