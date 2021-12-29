USDK (USDK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.58 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.58 million and $151.67 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00057283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.48 or 0.07771276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00073228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,378.64 or 0.99688289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00051267 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.