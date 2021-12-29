Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Reaches $0.0306 on Exchanges

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Swingby has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $8.93 million and $498,675.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000715 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00057283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001173 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,607,090 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

