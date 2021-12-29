Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €15.00 by Nord/LB

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €15.00 ($17.05) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DEQ. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.02) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.59 ($22.26).

DEQ traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €14.86 ($16.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.10 million and a PE ratio of -8.99. Deutsche EuroShop has a fifty-two week low of €13.88 ($15.77) and a fifty-two week high of €21.68 ($24.64).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

