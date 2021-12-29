adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €290.00 ($329.55) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADS. Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($375.00) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($375.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($392.05) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €294.00 ($334.09) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €331.40 ($376.59).

Shares of ADS traded up €2.05 ($2.33) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €255.00 ($289.77). 385,280 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €270.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €288.88. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($228.42).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

