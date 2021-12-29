Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce $190.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.30 million and the lowest is $190.00 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $122.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $646.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.80 million to $647.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $765.00 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $805.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 283,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $73.50.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.