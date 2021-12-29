Avalanche Hits Market Cap of $25.20 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. Avalanche has a market cap of $25.20 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $103.58 or 0.00222825 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00031908 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.28 or 0.00514723 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00081948 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,381,893 coins and its circulating supply is 243,243,019 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

